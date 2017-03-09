MEDIA-Indian finance giant Wadhawan takes stake in UK fintech firm Zopa - Sky News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 9 MobiKwik :
* MobiKwik will not levy 2% on credit card recharges
* MobiKwik - will continue to offer free uploading of money into their wallet for all users, including credit card users Source text - (Indian mobile wallet major, MobiKwik today announced that it will continue to offer free uploading of money into their wallet for all users, including credit card users. Post demonetization, in order to boost the government’s vision of cash-less India, the company had a stated policy of revoking fees on uploading money through credit cards and today the company reiterated its policy of continuity. )
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)