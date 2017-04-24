BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Mobile Embrace Ltd
* MBE reaffirms that it is on track to meet its full year fy17 guidance of revenue of $52 million and ebitda of between $5 and $6 million
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement