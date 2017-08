Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mobile Mini Inc

* Mobile Mini appoints Van Welch as chief financial officer

* ‍Most recently, welch held position of executive vice president and chief financial officer at Willbros

* Van Welch is joining Mobile Mini as chief financial officer effective August 31, 2017

* Welch succeeds Mark Funk, who recently retired from company