British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Mobileiron Inc
* Mobileiron announces solid first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $42.3 million
* Mobileiron inc says revenue is expected to be between $42.5 million and $44.5 million in q2
* Mobileiron inc says gross billings are expected to be between $47 million and $49 million in q2
* Mobileiron inc says non-gaap gross margin is expected to be between 82% and 84% in q2
* Mobileiron inc says company is making no changes to its previously provided outlook for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $42.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $43.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $182.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.