BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 22 Mobileiron Inc
* MOBILEIRON CREATES NEW INTERNET OF THINGS DIVISION
* MOBILEIRON INC SAYS THAT IT HAS FORMED AN INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) DIVISION
* MOBILEIRON INC - COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT SANTHOSH NAIR HAS JOINED MOBILEIRON AS VP IOT TO LEAD DIVISION.
* MOBILEIRON IS TARGETING HAVING AN IOT PRODUCT READY FOR SALE LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.