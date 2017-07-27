FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobileiron says Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.20
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 9:14 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Mobileiron says Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.20

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mobileiron Inc :

* Mobileiron announces second quarter 2017 results

* Mobileiron Inc - For 2017 gross billings expected to be $195 million to $205 million, growth between 7% and 13%

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $42.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.7 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $44 million to $46 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 7 to 13 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $175 million to $185 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly gross billings were $44.9 million, up 9% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

