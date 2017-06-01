June 1 Mobileye NV:
* Mobileye announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $124.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $118.1
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mobileye NV - in light of pending transaction, with Intel
Corporation and Cyclops Holdings Inc company will not host an
earnings conference call
* Mobileye NV - in light of pending transaction, company
will not provide guidance relating to its expected financial
results for future periods
* Mobileye NV - GAAP net income during q1 of 2017 included
$6.5 million in expenses associated with pending intel
transaction
