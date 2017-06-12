BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Mobileye NV:
* Mobileye announces expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
* Mobileye - waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976, as amended, expired with respect to proposed deal of co by Intel
* Mobileye NV - expiration of act's waiting period satisfies a transaction closing condition related to previously announced all cash tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.