April 24 Mobotix Ag

* Revenue target for H1 in fiscal 2016/2017 of 36.5 million euros was not achieved; reports sales of 31.8 million euros ($34.55 million) as at 31 March 2017

* Half-Year loss amounts to 2.4 million euros against a planned half-year loss of 0.8 million euros

* For H2 expects a slight recovery in the course of business compared to the first half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)