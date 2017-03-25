BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 25 Modacom Co Ltd :
* Says it proposes to change company name to Moda Inc from Modacom Co.,Ltd
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/G9bSN8
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes