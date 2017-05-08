May 8 Model N Inc:

* Model n announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.17 to $0.19

* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.66 to $0.68

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.25

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.44

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $33.5 million to $33.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $129.4 million to $130 million

* Q2 revenue $33.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Model N inc says appointment of David Barter as its new chief financial officer, effective as of may 10, 2017

* Model N - barter will replace Mark Tisdel who announced his intention to resign as cfo to purse an opportunity and relocated to New Zealand

* Model n inc says Tisdel will remain with model n through may 29, 2017 to assist with transition

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $34.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.70, revenue view $132.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: