Singapore May factory output up 5.0 pct y/y on electronics strength
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
June 2 Modern Dental Group Ltd
* Q1 total sales volume 434,107 cases, up 36.79 pct
* for three months ended 31 March 2017 average selling price was HK$1,203 per case Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent