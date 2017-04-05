April 5 Modern Land China Co Ltd :
* Hongye Benpao entered into equity cooperation agreement
with Tianhao Investment and Hongchuang Real Estate
* Hongye Benpao shall acquire entire equity interest of
Hongchuang Real Estate and sale loans I from Tianhao Investment
* Agreement for consideration of approximately RMB230.9
million
* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with Yinhao
Investment, Yongxin Investment and Xinlong Real Estate
* Zhihui Hongye shall acquire entire equity interest in
Xinlong Real Estate and sale loans II from Yinhao Investment and
Yongxin Investment
* Aggregate consideration of equity transfer agreement is
approximately RMB202.3 million
Source text : (bit.ly/2naEH3o)
