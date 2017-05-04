May 4 Modern Land China Co Ltd:

* Unit entered into joint development agreement

* Transaction in relation to joint development of a property development project in Jinjiang, Fujian province

* Net consideration payable by Zhanlan Tuozhan under joint development agreement is RMB1.80 billion

* Co's unit enters into agreement with Xiamen Yuelian, Xiamen Xinjingdi and Shengshi Lianbang