March 3 Modern Land China Co Ltd:

* Tengfei moma to acquire 2% and 98% equity interest in target co from vendor i and vendor ii at consideration of rmb949.9 million

* Tengfei moma,a unit, (as purchaser) entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors and target company

* Target co being wuhan zhonglian shengming real estate co; vendor i being guan zhiquan; vendor ii being xizang yulong real estate co

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: