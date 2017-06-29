FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Modern Land (China) entered into purchase agreement related to issue of usd130 million 6.5% senior notes
June 29, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) entered into purchase agreement related to issue of usd130 million 6.5% senior notes

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Modern Land (China) Co Ltd

* Co, entered into purchase agreement

* ‍purchase agreement in connection with issue of usd130 million 6.5% senior notes due 2018​

* Intends to use proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain existing indebtedness and fund existing and new property projects

* Deal with guotai junan international, hsbc, zhongtai international, cicc hk securities, deutsche bank ag, vtb capital, spdb, orient securities

* Net proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately usd128.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

