June 2 Modern Media Acquisition Corp

* Modern Media Acquisition Corp announces upcoming separation of trading of its common stock, rights and warrants

* From June 7, holders of its units may separately trade common stock, rights, warrants comprising units on Nasdaq capital market

* No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of units, only whole warrants eligible to trade on Nasdaq

* Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under symbol "MMDMU,"

* Shares of common stock, rights and warrants to trade on Nasdaq under symbols "MMDM," "MMDMR" and "MMDMW," respectively