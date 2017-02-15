BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Feb 15 Modern Media Holdings Ltd
* For year ended 31 Dec 2016 profit attributable to owners of co is expected to be in range of about 10% to 20% of that for year ended 31 Dec 2015
* Expected result due to reduction in advertising revenue attributable to continuous weakening local consumption in luxury and retail segments in PRC
* Group formulated a series of cost control measures for implementation in second half of FY2016 including reduction of headcount
* Financial performance for second half of FY2016 improved to a significant extent as compared to that of six months ended 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won