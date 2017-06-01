BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food to dissolve wholly owned unit and controlling unit
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
June 1 Modetour Network Inc :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series bonds to 1,221 won/share from 1,348 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3IXbqx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: