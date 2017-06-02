BRIEF-X5 retail names Svetlana Demyashkevich named CFO
* Svetlana Demyashkevich has been appointed as chief financial officer effective from June 29, 2017
June 2 Modetour Network Inc :
* Says it will issue 0.5294815 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* Says it will issue 6.3 new shares as bonus shares to the shareholders of record on June 22
* Says the listing date is July 18
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EsWh9M
* Signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based privately-owned automated dynamics that specializes in manufacturing of advanced composite components