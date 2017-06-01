BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food to dissolve wholly owned unit and controlling unit
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
June 1 Modetour Network Inc :
* Says it will sell 378,000 shares of common stock from June 2 to Aug. 25
* Says offering price is 44,800 won/share, 16.93 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ljbyfj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: