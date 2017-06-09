US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat at open as oil prices edge up
June 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as oil prices remained under pressure even as they edged up from multi-month lows.
June 9 Modine Manufacturing Co:
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
* Merit medical’s embosphere® microspheres receive fda 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification for prostatic artery embolization indication