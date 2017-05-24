May 24 Modine Manufacturing Co

* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.35

* Q4 sales rose 42 percent to $488.3 million

* Modine manufacturing co says recorded $4.9 million of restructuring expenses during q4

* Modine manufacturing co - "remain on track to deliver annual cost synergies of at least $15 million within next three to four years"

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Modine manufacturing co sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 25 to 30 percent

* Modine manufacturing co - "‍although some of our markets remain challenged, we are starting to see improvements, particularly in off-highway markets​"

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: