BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 6 Modular Space Corporation:
* ModSpace successfully completes financial restructuring
* Has exited its pre-packaged chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Says exited bankruptcy with $90 million equity investment, new $640m asset-backed credit facility, elimination of more than $400 million of debt Source text for Eikon:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION