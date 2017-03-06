BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 Moduslink Global Solutions Inc
* Moduslink reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q2 revenue fell 2 percent to $117.6 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.05
* Moduslink Global Solutions - turnaround plan is on track, delivering expected savings and annualized ebitda improvements of approximately $32.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI