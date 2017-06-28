June 28 Moelis Australia Ltd:
* Acquisition of Redcape Hotel Group & earnings upgrade
* Moelis Australia will invest $40 million in fund as a
strategic investment
* Moelis Australia plans a future IPO of fund on ASX
* Agreed to acquire Redcape Hotel Group for $677 million
* Forecast underlying EBITDA for FY17 would have been $36
million (a 55% increase on prospectus forecast of $23.2 million)
* Expects to have in excess of $2.5 billion of assets under
management by 31 December 2017
* Moelis Australia Redcape Hotel Group is forecast to
deliver an initial cash yield to investors of 8.75% per annum
(paid quarterly)
* Moelis Australia Redcape Hotel anticipates earnings
growth of 3% - 5% per annum
