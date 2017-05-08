May 8 Mogo Finance Technology Inc:

* Mogo announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $11.3 million, an 11pct decrease from same period last year

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc qtrly loan interest and other revenue, which increased by 19pct to $6.5 million

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - added approximately 48,000 new members in Q1 of 2017