British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Mohawk Industries Inc-
* Mohawk Industries Inc - " this year around world, we plan to invest more than $750 million to expand our production in most product categories"
* Mohawk Industries reports record q1 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.68
* Q1 sales rose 2 percent to $2.22 billion
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.53 to $3.62 including items
* Q1 earnings per share $2.72 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.