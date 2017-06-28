BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares declares $0.12 cash dividend for first two quarters of 2017
* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.
June 28 Moiselle International Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue HK$280.4 million versus HK$328.0 million
* FY loss attributable to equity shareholders of company HK$52.0 million versus loss of HK$56.5 million
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK 2 cents per ordinary share in respect of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.
* Says co gets approval from Central Bank Of India approving one time settlement proposal