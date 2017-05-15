May 15 Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* As of March 31, 2017, company had $8.88 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $5.00 million at december 31, 2016

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.02

* Company believes it will be able to publicly announce results from its phase i/ii clinical trial sometime in 2018