BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Moleculin Biotech Inc:
* Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* As of March 31, 2017, company had $8.88 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $5.00 million at december 31, 2016
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.02
* Company believes it will be able to publicly announce results from its phase i/ii clinical trial sometime in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics