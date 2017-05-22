May 22 Molina Healthcare Inc:

* Molina Healthcare announces proposed offering of $330 million of senior notes due 2025

* Molina Healthcare-net proceeds to be deposited into newly-formed segregated deposit account,to be invested,may be reinvested in cash, cash equivalents

* Molina Healthcare- funds deposited into segregated deposit account to initially be classified as non-current assets on co's consolidated balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: