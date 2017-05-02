Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc:
* Molina Healthcare reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Q1 earnings per share $1.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Molina Healthcare - FY 2017 earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance revised to reflect acquisition termination fee
* Molina Healthcare Inc - confirming its 2017 outlook for earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share, to $2.53 and $2.90
* Molina Healthcare Inc - revising 2017 outlook for impact of $75 million acquisition termination fee received in q1 of 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Molina Healthcare Inc - qtrly total revenue $4,904 million versus $4,343 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $4.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.