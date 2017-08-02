FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Molina Healthcare to cut 1,500 jobs ​
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 8:52 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare to cut 1,500 jobs ​

3 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina Healthcare announces second quarter results and restructuring plan

* Q2 loss per share $4.10

* Molina Healthcare - ‍ restructuring plan now underway is expected to reduce annualized run-rate expenses by $300 million to $400 million upon completion in 2018.​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Molina Healthcare Inc - annualized salary eliminations of $55 million achieved so far in q3 of 2017.

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍$200 million total reduction to annualized run-rate expenses resulting from staff reductions expected to be achieved by end of 2017​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - 2018 marketplace participation to be terminated in Utah and Wisconsin; additional states in review.

* Molina Healthcare Inc - 2017 earnings per share guidance withdrawn.

* Molina Healthcare Inc - recorded $72 million in non-cash impairment losses for goodwill and intangibles, primarily relating to pathways subsidiary in quarter

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍ certain significant items increased loss before income tax benefit in Q2 of 2017 by approximately $330 million​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - determined that future benefits to be derived from pathways will be less than previously anticipated

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍ recorded $43 million in restructuring and separation costs in Q2 of 2017​

* Molina healthcare - ongoing poor performance at Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, Puerto Rico health plans in 2017 contributed to "disappointing" performance in Q2

* Molina Healthcare - ‍ as part of restructuring , reducing corporate, health plans workforce by about 10%, or 1,500 full-time-equivalent employees​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍ workforce rightsizing, which represents 7% of total number of our employees, is expected to be completed by end of 2017​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - estimate that total pre-tax costs associated with restructuring plan will be approximately $130 million to $150 million for h2 of 2017

* Molina healthcare inc - affected employees will be offered severance and outplacement assistance

* Molina Healthcare Inc - also reducing scope of 2018 participation in washington marketplace

* Molina Healthcare Inc - withdrawing previously issued 2017 full-year earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍ in marketplace plans excluding, Utah and Wisconsin ACA, increasing 2018 premiums by 55%​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - search for a permanent chief executive officer is "well underway" and we are "encouraged" by response

* Molina Healthcare Inc qtrly ‍total revenue $4,999 million versus $4,359​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

