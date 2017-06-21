June 21 Molina Healthcare Inc-

* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market

* Molina Healthcare says its unit molina healthcare of mississippi was selected by mississippi division of medicaid pursuant to its request for proposals issued in feb 2017

* Molina Healthcare - contract begins july 1, 2017, for three years with options to renew annually for up to two additional years

* Molina Healthcare - operational start date for program is currently scheduled for July 1, 2018, pending completion of a readiness review with division