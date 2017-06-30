FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 5:42 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Molmed and TTY Biopharm enter into exclusive agreement to commercialise Zalmoxis in certain Asian territories

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - MOLMED SPA:

* Molmed and Tty Biopharm Enter Into an Exclusive Agreement to Commercialise Zalmoxis® in Certain Asian Territories

* Says Signed an Exclusive License and Distribution Agreement Which Defines All Terms and Conditions to Import, Use, Market, Sell and/or Distribute Zalmoxis for the Treatment of Haematological Malignancies in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia

* Molmed Will Receive an Upfront Payment, Potential Regulatory and Sales Milestone Payments Up to Euro 13.5 Million

* MOLMED WILL RECEIVE AS WELL ROYALTY PAYMENTS IN RANGE OF 10% TO 20% ON ANNUAL NET SALES GENERATED IN EACH COUNTRY COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

