BRIEF-Sintez recommends 2016 dividend
SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES
Feb 27 Mologen AG:
* First combination data of TLR9 agonists EnanDIM with checkpoint inhibitor in preclinical tumor models
Preclinical in vivo data showed that EnanDIM can significantly improve anti-tumor effect of checkpoint inhibitor anti-PD-1, and thus prolong survival in a murine colon carcinoma tumor model
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26