March 7 Molson Coors Brewing Co:

* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes

* has commenced an offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes

* principal amount of this offering, together with concurrent previous offering, is expected to be equivalent to approximately $1.3 billion

* intends to use net proceeds of this offering and concurrent offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: