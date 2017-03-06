China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 6 Molson Coors Brewing Co:
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.