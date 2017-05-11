BRIEF-New Ray Medicine International Holding says Lee Chik Yuet retired as executive director
June 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
May 11 MOMENT GROUP AB:
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 302.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 180.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBIT LOSS SEK 1.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 8.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
June 20 British supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Tuesday a computer glitch had resulted in the cancellation of many home deliveries and disrupted services nationwide.