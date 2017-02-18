BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
Feb 17 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) fill/finish manufacturer
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - approval of glatopa 40 mg ANDA will be dependent on resolution of Pfizer facility compliance issues
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - warning letter does not restrict production or shipment of glatopa 20 mg
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - company believes application review could be completed at any time
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - Momenta expects that an approval in Q1 of 2017 is unlikely
* Momenta - working with collaboration partner Sandoz to resolve this matter in order to allow for an ANDA approval as soon as possible
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - Pfizer indicated warning letter does not restrict production, shipment of glatopa 20 mg product currently marketed by Sandoz in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.