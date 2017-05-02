May 2 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Momenta pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $26.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Momenta pharmaceuticals says reiterating non-gaap operating expense guidance of approximately $200 - $240 million for 2017 and $50 - $60 million for q2 of 2017

* Says expects to recognize $50 million upfront payment from csl as revenue in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: