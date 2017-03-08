WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals- on March 6, U.S. Court of Appeals for first circuit reversed district court's dismissal filed by Amphastar Pharma against Co
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals- suit by Amphastar against Co alleged Momenta, Sandoz sought to prevent Amphastar from selling generic enoxaparin sodium injection Source text: (bit.ly/2miEHKE) Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.