BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Monchhichi Plc:
March 29 Monchhichi Plc:

* Says with effect from monday 3 April, Jean Pascal Tranié will take up role as chief executive and Simon Fry will move to position of non-executive chairman
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.