Feb 28 Italy's luxury group Moncler's Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel says:

* majority of growth in 2016 was driven by volumes, prices pretty much stable

* group filed for Patent Box tax break regime last year, is expecting an answer from Italian tax authorities this year

* would be imprudent to think of a better EBITDA margin in 2017 than in 2016, group wants to continue investing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)