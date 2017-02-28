BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Italy's luxury group Moncler's Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel says:
* majority of growth in 2016 was driven by volumes, prices pretty much stable
* group filed for Patent Box tax break regime last year, is expecting an answer from Italian tax authorities this year
* would be imprudent to think of a better EBITDA margin in 2017 than in 2016, group wants to continue investing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.