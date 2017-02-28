BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Italian luxury group Moncler:
* Chief Operating Officer Roberto Eggs says group has started talks with Dufry for new openings in airports, timing will depend on opportunities
* Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel says tax rate for 2017 will decrease by about 200 basis points because of lower Italian IRES tax on corporate income Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.