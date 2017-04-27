BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 27 The CEO of Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa says:
* there is room to pay dividends on 2017 results
* up to shareholders to decide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement