BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
May 11 ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 261.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 254.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 9.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CONFIRMS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED ESTIMATES FOR 2017 VERSUS 2016 PRO-FORMA FIGURES THAT INDICATE STEADY REVENUE AND "HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT" GROWTH OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, WITH RESULTING IMPROVEMENT IN PROFIT MARGINS
* NET PROFIT FOR 2017 IS CONFIRMED TO RISE SHARPLY BY APPROXIMATELY 30 PERCENT Source text: reut.rs/2qXdG4x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid