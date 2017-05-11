May 11 ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 261.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 254.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 9.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED ESTIMATES FOR 2017 VERSUS 2016 PRO-FORMA FIGURES THAT INDICATE STEADY REVENUE AND "HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT" GROWTH OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, WITH RESULTING IMPROVEMENT IN PROFIT MARGINS

* NET PROFIT FOR 2017 IS CONFIRMED TO RISE SHARPLY BY APPROXIMATELY 30 PERCENT Source text: reut.rs/2qXdG4x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)