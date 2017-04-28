April 28 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA:
* Concludes agreement on the disposal of the business units involved in the logistics
activities of Mondadori Libri and Mondadori Retail to Ceva Logistics Italia
* Agreement envisages the disposal of the logistics business units of Mondadori Libri and
Mondadori Retail to Ceva Logistics Italia for 0.5 million euros ($544,550.00)
* Agreement envisages the disposal of Verona-based site used for the activities to Akno
Trading for consideration of 6 million euros
* Akno Trading is a property company part of the Akno Group, an industrial partner of Ceva
group
* Agreement envisages the conclusion of an exclusive agreement for the supply by Ceva
Logistics Italia of logistics services to Mondadori's books and retail areas for 9 years
* Disposal of the site at closing date will produce a (pre-tax) gain of 4.2 million euros,
already included in guidance for 2017 disclosed last March 21
Source text: www.1info.it
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
