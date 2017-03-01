China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Mondelez International Inc:
* On March 1, entered into revolving credit agreement for 364-day senior unsecured revolving credit facility in amount of $1.5 billion
* Revolving credit agreement will terminate on February 28, 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lUYLV9) Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.