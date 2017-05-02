May 2 Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelez International - Company's biscuits business posted slight revenue decline in Q1 as strong growth in the U.K., Japan, Italy was offset by weakness in the U.S.

* Mondelez International - Company's chocolate business grew to more than 5%, driven by gains in Germany, India and Brazil in Q1 - conf call

* Mondelez International - Company's gum & candy business declined over 5% in Q1 as it continues to experience significant weakness, especially in the U.S. - conf call

* Mondelez CFO - In Q2, the year-over-year compare will be more difficult, and we expect North America business to remain challenged - conf call

* Mondelez CFO - "We expect Q2 revenue growth below Q1..."- conf call