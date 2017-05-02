May 2 Mondelez International Inc
* Mondelez International - Company's biscuits business
posted slight revenue decline in Q1 as strong growth in the
U.K., Japan, Italy was offset by weakness in the U.S.
* Mondelez International - Company's chocolate business grew
to more than 5%, driven by gains in Germany, India and Brazil in
Q1 - conf call
* Mondelez International - Company's gum & candy business
declined over 5% in Q1 as it continues to experience significant
weakness, especially in the U.S. - conf call
* Mondelez CFO - In Q2, the year-over-year compare will be
more difficult, and we expect North America business to remain
challenged - conf call
* Mondelez CFO - "We expect Q2 revenue growth below Q1..."-
conf call
